Wake up, Oklahoma. We have let Gov. Kevin Stitt take over five state agencies without a little whimper. 

Now, he wants to take over public education.

We will not be able to vote before long. He is trying to control the Indian tribes to get more money for his rich friends. 

What's next? 

The only time he stopped was with the tag agents when he tried to say they could not have any lobbyists. 

Wake up before it's too late. 

