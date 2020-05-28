Reopening the economy is like government driving drunk and hoping no accident happens on the economy road.
Now the Federal Reserve is buying junk bonds for companies that took on the risk, against those with savings accounts.
Wall Street does not generate real wealth. Once stocks and bonds are issued, middle men make the money. Why are they being subsidized?
No wonder China is kicking the U.S.
When will the tax code be changed to stop companies from writing off labor and getting tax deductions for materials, instead of taxing the companies?
Joe Stewart, Owasso
Editor's Note: The Federal Reserve announced in April it would for the first time consider buying noninvestment-grade corporate bonds and exchange-traded funds. It will buy bonds of "fallen angel" companies, referring to businesses getting downgraded to a junk rating. It is part of $2.3 trillion in loans available due to coronavirus damage.
