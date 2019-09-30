Thank you, Walmart, for being more responsible for public safety in regard to guns and e-cigarettes than our federal government, state legislatures and administrations.
Walmart’s actions on these two issues are much more effective than words with no actions from our legislators, president and governor.
Editor's Note: Walmart announced in September it would stop selling some types of ammunition and end e-cigarette sales.
