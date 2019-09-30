Walmart to quit selling e-cigarettes amid vaping backlash

FILE — In this Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass. Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string of illnesses and deaths related to vaping. The nation’s largest retailer said Friday, Sept. 20 that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

 Steven Senne

Thank you, Walmart, for being more responsible for public safety in regard to guns and e-cigarettes than our federal government, state legislatures and administrations.

Walmart’s actions on these two issues are much more effective than words with no actions from our legislators, president and governor.

Editor's Note: Walmart announced in September it would stop selling some types of ammunition and end e-cigarette sales.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags