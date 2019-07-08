After listening to the debates of 20 Democratic hopefuls, I proclaim: noble ideals to support the needy! Before you make, or even suggest, laws for your fellow citizens to do this, I want to see you, yourselves, out of your own personal resources, doing this.
Then you have credibility.
