Consumers deserve properly labeled food products.
That is the entire intent behind my House Bill 2994, which would amend the Oklahoma Milk and Milk Products Act to define grade A milk and milk products to mean only that which comes from a cow, a goat or other hooved animal.
The act would prohibit the labeling of a food product as milk unless it comes from such an animal and would require the State Board of Agriculture to enforce such labeling on products sold commercially in the state.
I did this on behalf of state and national dairy farmers who are taking huge losses in the rise of plant-based products that use the milk moniker.
I do not wish to ban any beverages promoted as an alternative to milk, nor do I want to see such products removed from any Oklahoma grocery store shelf. I simply want truth in labeling. If a product is labeled milk and is to be commercially sold, it needs to come from a hooved animal.
Similar legislation has passed in Maine, Maryland, North Carolina, Louisiana, Missouri and Arkansas. Wisconsin has introduced a similar bill.
This is an issue worth fighting for, particularly being a lawmaker from a rural area where farming and agriculture is a significant part of our economy and way of life.
Jim Grego, Wilburton
Editor’s Note: Rep. Jim Grego represents House District 17.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video