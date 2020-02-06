Milk

The amount of liquid milk consumed per capita in the U.S. has tumbled more than 40% since 1975. Meanwhile, sales of alternative dairy products are rising steadily. Tulsa World file

 SHERRY BROWN

Consumers deserve properly labeled food products.

That is the entire intent behind my House Bill 2994, which would amend the Oklahoma Milk and Milk Products Act to define grade A milk and milk products to mean only that which comes from a cow, a goat or other hooved animal.

The act would prohibit the labeling of a food product as milk unless it comes from such an animal and would require the State Board of Agriculture to enforce such labeling on products sold commercially in the state.

I did this on behalf of state and national dairy farmers who are taking huge losses in the rise of plant-based products that use the milk moniker.

I do not wish to ban any beverages promoted as an alternative to milk, nor do I want to see such products removed from any Oklahoma grocery store shelf. I simply want truth in labeling. If a product is labeled milk and is to be commercially sold, it needs to come from a hooved animal.

Similar legislation has passed in Maine, Maryland, North Carolina, Louisiana, Missouri and Arkansas. Wisconsin has introduced a similar bill.

This is an issue worth fighting for, particularly being a lawmaker from a rural area where farming and agriculture is a significant part of our economy and way of life.

Jim Grego, Wilburton

Editor’s Note: Rep. Jim Grego represents House District 17.

