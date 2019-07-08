We live on Crow Creek in the Brookside neighborhood, which has been invaded by families of coyotes preying on dogs and cats. Several neighbors have reported missing pets and I, literally, grabbed our dog out of the mouth of an alpha male in our yard.
As we have attempted to pass a warning to neighbors and friends all over the city, we are getting lots of responses about other people who have lost pets that mysteriously vanished from their fenced back yards.
Coyotes have no problem jumping a six-foot fence with a 30-pound dog in tow, and they will only eat prey that they've killed themselves.
We've hired an expert to track and trap these pests, but they are elusive, smart and have evaded capture.
Calls to the city resulted in no interest or action, and I hope that other families dealing with this problem will join together to demand a solution.
