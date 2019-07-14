Once again, we are reminded that Tulsa’s beautiful Mohawk Park is underutilized and underappreciated (“Letter to the Editor: Asking horse lovers for help,” June 30).
Mohawk Park is over 2,500 acres of beautiful park land just north of Tulsa International Airport. The park is easily accessible from Sheridan Road or U.S. 169.
It is over three times the size of New York City’s Central Park. If it were fully developed, it could be a gathering place for all of Tulsa.
Development should include: equestrian riding trails, hiking trails, an expanded and improved zoo, cleaning out the lagoons for the return of paddle boats, expanding Oxley Nature Center and adding more picnic tables, shelters and play areas.
The two current golf courses could be turned into really first-class golf courses: a championship course and a golf course for young and senior golfers.
The recreation lake area could be improved for really nice picnicking and fishing. Improvement could be made to the soccer complex.
Improving and fully utilizing Mohawk Park should be high on the list of important projects for Tulsa.
