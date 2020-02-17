Trump State Of Union

The U.S. Capitol dome is shown, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, after President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address before the joint session of Congress. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Concerning the situation with our federal government, it would be better for our entire country if we would do the following things:

Limit the president to one term of six years with no option of succession.

Limit senators to no more than two six-year terms.

Limit the House of Representatives to no more than six two-year terms.

Any campaign contributions remaining after the election is final are to be contributed to a public nonprofit charitable organization.

Bill E.Taylor, D.D.S., Enid

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags