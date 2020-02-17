Concerning the situation with our federal government, it would be better for our entire country if we would do the following things:
Limit the president to one term of six years with no option of succession.
Limit senators to no more than two six-year terms.
Limit the House of Representatives to no more than six two-year terms.
Any campaign contributions remaining after the election is final are to be contributed to a public nonprofit charitable organization.
Bill E.Taylor, D.D.S., Enid
