As Congress wrestles with ending DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and immigration from illegal entry, I would like to offer the following suggestions.
Offer all immigrants living in the country illegally a 5-year temporary green card to remain and work.
This green card would allow legal residency with the requirement of registering for the purposes of identification. This would provide an accurate count of immigrant living here illegally instead of relying on estimates.
A requirement would be to identify their employer so the company and immigrant pay their fair share in taxes and into FICA to support Social Security and other government subsidy programs.
Other requirements would be for the immigrants to learn English, understand and obey the laws, and have a valid driver’s license and insurance if driving.
The green card would provide a path to full citizenship after five years.
For immigrant children and student living illegally in the country, they could be offered education visas.
This would allow them to remain in the country legally. It would identify their parents, home address and number of people in the home.
It would allow college students to apply for scholarships and the youth an opportunity to obtain full citizenship upon high school or college graduation.
