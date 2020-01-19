I have an idea about criminal justice reform. During my last incarceration, I sat in the Creek County jail for over a year waiting to be transferred to Department of Corrections custody.
When in state custody, you receive rise to incentive levels through good conduct. Each level gets good time that increases as the levels progress. When in the county waiting for a transfer, level two is as far as you can advance.
My year in the county jail caused me to lose good time for which I was entitled. This extended my incarceration by about six months. This cost the state at least $25,000, plus cheating me out of the good time I worked for.
This is DOC policy. If changed, it would save millions of dollars a year and give inmates the time they worked for and deserve.
Also, while in DOC custody, you are assigned a security level based on your public safety threat. There are many factors involved such as type of crime, age, work history and criminal history.
The last time I was incarcerated, my security level was -4, the lowest I've ever seen. If I was no threat to society, then why was I locked up?
We lock up a lot of people who are not a threat. Why don't we use security levels as a consideration of incarceration?
The security level system is already in place and should be more of a consideration.
Rodger Gibson, Tulsa
Editor's Note: According to court records, the letter writer pleaded guilty in 2006 to possessing marijuana for a three-year prison term and in 1997 to possessing marijuana for a two-year term.
