Distance learning last spring started slowly but was mostly successful. It could be much more effective with preparation and a few changes.
Some classes such as physical education and art cannot be fully done without meeting in real life, so distance learning wasn’t the best solution.
With more time to prepare, teachers could have taught more, students could have gotten more learning done, and parents would not need to oversee their children constantly.
If we are to have distance learning again in the fall, it would be beneficial to have more live online classes, such as live streams or online meetings.
It would also help to make students more self-sufficient by practicing with teacher supervision or feedback, rather than just linking videos and assigning homework. If teachers made their own videos, it would be an improvement.
At my school, the last semester was graded as pass or fail. This might have demotivated students to do the work or learn.
If distance learning is repeated this fall, schools should find a way to make learning more interactive and assign grades to keep students motivated for learning.
Evan Green, Tulsa
