Sometimes, we can be so close to a problem that our thoughts on fixing that problem miss the mark.
Such is the letter written by a local physician blaming high health care costs on the insurance and pharmaceutical industries. While I agree with most of the points, he missed one thing affecting costs (“Health care industry change must occur organically,” Aug. 13).
Our current system of paying through insurance came from World War II wage and price controls. Employers offered employer-paid health insurance to attract qualified workers.
The easiest way to compensate providers was a fee for service. Each service was assigned a cost often negotiated between the payers and providers.
The more services provided, the more the provider was paid regardless of patient outcomes.
The average profit margin for U.S. health insurance companies is around 4% and 25% for hospitals. Pharmaceutical companies average as much as 40%.
Profit margins for other providers depend on specialties and business structure. Bad providers are compensated in the same manner as good ones.
In addition to utilizing health savings accounts and reducing bureaucracies, we need to change the way we compensate health care providers.
Rather than a service fee arrangement, providers should be compensated based on patient outcomes.
Several large insurance carriers are implementing programs based on this concept. It will be interesting to see what outcomes and cost reductions are achieved.
We have the best health care system in the world, regardless of its myriad flaws.
All stakeholders should come together to discuss these important issues on a state rather than national level.
Health care is performed one-on-one on a local level, not nationally.
