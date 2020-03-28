Go out and support local food establishments, hospitality or any small business. Without help, in the next few months, many of them will not survive.
Restaurants operate on losses to very low profit margins, and most only stay afloat from daily cash flow.
Things are expensive to buy and make and even more expensive when they sit on the shelf without being sold.
What you don’t see are employees — vendors, farmers, delivery people, cooks and others — working very hard to supply communities with food and services. But, they have no protection from an event like this.
Corporate establishments will be fine in the long run because they have money in the bank and support from a board of directors.
Most don’t have insurance or benefits and work for an hourly wage. Financially, they will be the first to go. What will happen when the world starts turning again?
Things definitely won’t be the same. There will be a lot of struggling service industry workers out there.
Please go support local establishments so that some of those people can keep their jobs.
Buy gift cards, order to-go food or just tip heavy.
After places return to normal, continue to heavily support them as many will be starting from scratch or with a negative balance.
