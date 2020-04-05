Dealing with the many challenges of COVID-19 has impacted everyone in our community, from social service nonprofits helping those in greatest need to teachers educating our students to businesses like restaurants, salons and bars and our arts and culture sector having to close their doors and furlough employees so that they may apply for unemployment benefits.
It’s been tough, and it’s going to get tougher before it gets easier.
Everyone is trying to adjust to a new normal that we can’t even fully begin to comprehend.
I am a firm believer that together, supporting one another, we will get through this.
My hope is that when we are on the other side of this crisis we will take what we’ve learned over the past several weeks – and what we will learn in the next several weeks – and apply these things to our daily lives going forward.
I want to thank Mayor G.T. Bynum for his outstanding leadership during this crisis. He’s had to make some really tough decisions that have impacted individuals and businesses throughout our community, but he’s done it all with great compassion and an eye toward keeping our community safe.
By taking actions like Safer at Home now, Tulsa will hopefully have a swifter recovery both health-wise and economically.
So, do your part in this crisis. Stay at home. We will get through this.
But it will take all of us working together and, for now, remaining six feet apart!
Ken Busby, Tulsa
