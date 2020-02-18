Driving to shuffleboard with friends recently, a homeless man asked for money.
I wondered what it would cost to pay him the $7.25 state minimum wage, as if I was rich or a major corporation. For $58 a day, I could hire him and keep the profits.
If he dared ask for nationalized health care, affordable child care, affordable education and/or a livable retirement income (the American dream), I could, as a respectable Republican or Trumpian sycophant, label him as a welfare loafer, or worse, a socialist.
In a system designed to enrich the rich and protect corporate profits, the $58-a-day guy becomes the problem. We used to call that blaming the victim.
It’s pretty twisted.
Every dollar that goes to a company not paying livable wages and benefits is a dollar stolen from the pockets of the working poor.
Taxes don’t condemn the working poor to poverty. Income inequality and greed, the sin fundamentalist Christians supporting President Donald Trump seem to overlook, are what generate poverty.
We Oklahomans are a curious lot.
Reluctant to hold those who manipulate the system for personal gain accountable, we give more to the federal government than we get. Then, we elect politicians bent on seeing we get even less.
As individuals, as we vote, surly we can do better.
Michael Lock, Tulsa
