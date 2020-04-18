Periodically, Mother Nature throws a disease at humans that kills thousands, even millions.
The coronavirus is projected to kill up to 240,000 Americans. A horrendous tragedy. But unfortunately, death is a part of life.
According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 2017, there were 647,457 deaths from heart disease, 599,108 from cancer and 55,672 from the flu and pneumonia. Also horrendous.
Of these, only flu is contagious, but we don't shut down the economy or society for the flu.
The cold, hard fact is when the black plague or Spanish flu or other disease kills people, we sadly must bury the dead on go on.
If we allow COVID-19 to cause a depression in America, the suffering will be worse, and still people will die.
In the next few weeks, many people will run out of money, then they will run out of food. Food banks will be overwhelmed.
My wife and I are 70, therefore high risk. But a Chinese study shows people under 40 have a .2% death rate, meaning 998 out of 1000 will survive.
To save the U.S. economy, we will have to consider letting people under 40 go back to work. People over 40 can continue to exercise caution.
No matter what we do, a lot of people will die. The question is: Will we let the economy die with them?
