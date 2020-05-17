Bixby Graduation Parade

Bixby seniors sit on their cars and talk to classmates while waiting for the start of a graduation parade for Bixby High School seniors in Bixby on Thursday, May 7, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

I wanted to share some thoughts during this trying time, both positive and not so positive.

For the positive, drive-by now means something other than gun shots and death. Now we are seeing drive-by birthday parties, graduations, teacher appreciation and shout-outs to front line medical workers.

The Air National Guard flyover was much appreciated, and not just by the medical workers.

Neighbors are reaching out to each other again and helping in lots of ways. Food banks are feeding more people than ever.

Some preventive things being implemented will help reduce spread of the cold and flu: disinfecting shopping carts, wiping entry doors and touch points several times a day and staying home when sick.

For the not so positive, in some places there have been food lines stretching for blocks so people can eat while they were not working or making a living.

We realized our dependence on China for so much including personal protective equipment for prevention and medicine.

Maybe the good will stay, and the not so good can be improved as America goes back to work. Maybe we can start to manufacture the items now made in China.

Tex Ballenger, Westville

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

Look for the helpers: See what these Tulsans are doing to ease the stress of the coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags