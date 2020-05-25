US government sees record monthly deficit of $737.9 billion

Americans have become complacent, believing that our democratic republic would stand against all challenges — that the rule of law, the balance of power, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights would protect us from the threat of dictatorship and autocracy.

Unfortunately, this administration has shown a spotlight on the weaknesses of a system built on the belief that those elected to positions of power would be honorable, honest and would act in the best interests of the country and the people they serve.

When politicians use their political power to pass laws or circumvent the rule of law to enrich, reward or pardon themselves or their constituents, we should be afraid.

When they treat the country’s treasury as a source of personal wealth through nepotism, cronyism and outright fraud or when our government and its institutions are being dismantled and sold to the highest bidder, we should be afraid.

When the federal government competes with and punishes individual states based on personal grievances or political agendas or when the corruption is unfettered due to the lack of oversight by politicians willing to trade democracy for another term in office, we should be afraid.

No one treasures democracy more than those who don’t have it, unless it’s those who had it and lost it.

Jaclyn L Wertis, Jenks

