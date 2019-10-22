The letter “Good Rich Americans” (Oct. 3) raises good points regarding how our wealthy citizens contribute to American society, rightly commending generous wealthy people like Andrew Carnegie, Bill Gates, Boone Pickens, George Kaiser and others for their superb contributions to a better society.
But, the letter writer is concerned that current presidential candidates view the very wealthy as “default sources of tax revenue for many progressive programs,” implying that society expects too much of the very well-off and that we are not appropriately appreciative of their generosity.
At the same time, our religious and ethical traditions point us to a broader view, reminding us that more is expected of us who possess much, as Jesus says in Luke 12:48: “From everyone to whom much has been given, much will be required.”
Many citizens live by the concept of stewardship which attempts responsibly to use the resources we have gained during our time on Earth, seeking more of an equal shake for all.
For example, since 1978, CEO compensation has grown 940%, while typical worker compensation has risen only 12%, according to a study published by Economic Policy Institute on Aug. 14.
W.B. Moorer, Tulsa
