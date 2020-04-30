Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum urgently needs to recommend public masking across the city.
While cloth face coverings may not entirely prevent individuals from catching the virus, they do prevent asymptomatic carriers from spreading it to others.
As we near the peak and begin to think about easing out of lockdown, we can’t let casual encounters with grocery clerks turn into tragedies.
Listen to the countries that have fought COVID-19 best.
Taiwan, a nation with eight times the population of Oklahoma, used widespread masking to effectively prevent community spread while keeping their economy and schools open. The same can be said for Germany and the Czech Republic.
A lackluster response at the federal and state levels shouldn’t prevent Tulsans from hearing the right message: Don’t wear a mask to protect yourself. Do it to protect your neighbor.
Leland Stange, Tulsa
