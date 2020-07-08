According to medical professionals, choosing not to wear masks puts the citizens of Oklahoma in danger of COVID-19.
Some people believe requiring them to wear masks for the safety of others infringes on their freedom. Others believe that if they feel comfortable without a mask, they should not be required to wear a mask.
Normally, we do not allow our citizens to engage in activities that endanger other people.
For example, we do not allow people to drive while intoxicated. We take that freedom away, even if a person feels comfortable driving while intoxicated.
A mandatory mask law will not infringe on our freedom. We will still be able to engage in all activities.
We will simply wear masks.
