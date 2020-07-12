No one likes masks; I sure don’t.
While many folks voluntarily wear them when in proximity to others, just to protect perfect strangers and their loved ones, I’m told the reason so many people don’t wear masks is to stand up for their freedom.
Really?
Just repeat that out loud a few times in front of a mirror. Sound consistent with the proud American tradition of sacrifice?
I mean really. Come on.
Decency should not need to be required by executive order or emergency declaration. Plainly, we need to get a grip.
