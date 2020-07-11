Pandemic haircut

Rick Boyne takes a photo of his fresh haircut from Ryane Murphy at The Spot Style Shop in Wagoner. Both the client and the barber wore face masks, a requirement in order for personal care businesses to reopen during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. RICK BOYNE PHOTO

Does anyone question the wisdom of restricting the choice to drive after drinking that would put other people involuntarily at risk?

Who thinks it's unreasonable to expect people not to smoke in public spaces where smoke will be involuntarily shared by others, endangering their health?

COVID-19 deaths of Americans this year to date, undercounted, already are more than 10 times greater than annual second-hand smoking deaths and drunk driving deaths combined.

Is it too much to expect to protect our friends and neighbors from involuntary exposure to this potential health hazard by wearing and encouraging, even requiring, others to wear masks where we breathe our secretions into our shared air?

We're all in this together.

