I have been at the gas pumps of four different QuikTrip stores in the Broken Arrow area in the last few weeks, and I have seen only two people wearing face masks.
And, social distancing is a joke.
I did not know QuikTrip was free of the virus.
First, the face masks are a protection for people around you in the event of being asymptomatic. This shows respect for other people, as Mayor G.T. Bynum has pointed out.
Second, no one is immune from this virus no matter what the age.
Third, you could have exposed someone to the virus, and that person could die from it. Are you comfortable with that possibility?
If you see pictures of people in China, they are all wearing masks.
Be thankful to be out, but take some precautions and respect your fellow citizens so we can all enjoy a full life.
