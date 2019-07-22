I’m a midtown gardener. I spend a lot of hot, hard hours, not to mention money, on my yard, flowers and fish pond, only to wake up each morning to find everything eaten or destroyed by rabbits, squirrels and raccoons.
The hordes of urban rodents have few natural enemies, plenty of food and water and their reproduction is unchecked. I gladly welcome any and all owls, foxes and coyotes to my neighborhood to help reduce the population of destructive vermin.
Three cheers for Wiley Coyote and the balance of nature!
L.K. Connor, Tulsa
