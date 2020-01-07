These words are about the character needed to be a president: “The founders of our Constitution believed that people of good character are committed to liberty, property rights, innovation and principles of the law. If all men are created equal, then it is resolute. As the government derives the just power from the consent of the governed, that is final. If anyone denies their truth or their soundness there will be no equality, no rights, and no rule of the people.”
These words were from President Calvin Coolidge celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Where are the current standards of presidential decorum and honesty?
Standards are not met with the noise of the Twitter tirades and insults. As an American, I say that tirades and insults are useless behaviors to be spurned.
Principles die if no one believes in them anymore. Commitment to the Constitution is the real lasting power of the future. I believe Americans need to become unyielding when they use their power to say, “If you cannot stand the heat, get out of the kitchen!”
The lies, corruption, poor behavior and ignoring the rule of law are crimes and misdemeanors and don’t allow a president to lead our nation.
John Edelmann, Tulsa
