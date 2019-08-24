The Democratic Party does not want this country to adopt socialism. Democrats do not want to eliminate private industry nor have government control all production of goods, which occurs in a truly socialist country.
Statements to the contrary by certain Republicans are simply a scare tactic meant to influence voter behavior.
Democrats know that our free enterprise system is the engine of our economy and provides incentives for people to work hard, invent and invest in new products.
However, Democrats recognize that our government must serve as a system of checks and balances on the free enterprise to avoid exploitation of citizens by some big business interests and others who are only interested in amassing wealth at the expense of less-fortunate people.
Yes, Democrats would like to see expansion of Medicaid and more government regulation of the fossil fuel industry, as the private sectors in these areas have resisted any efforts to make health care more affordable and to address serious climate change.
But this is a far cry from arguing for a socialist government.
We, as Americans, are fortunate to live in a country that has created so many opportunities for us and the freedom to pursue our dreams.
However, Democrats also believe the government has a legitimate and necessary role in ensuring that all Americans have equal opportunities to achieve those dreams.
