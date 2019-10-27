As the author of the first Tulsa-published history of the 1921 race riot in 50 years, I have an interest in current activities of the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey, the state medical examiner and others.
The effort seems predicated on legends that hundreds were "massacred" during the riot. The assumption will probably never be dispelled unless mass graves are discovered and bodies are proven to be riot victims.
If mass graves are never found, the legend will be perpetuated, perhaps by the idea that bodies were floated down the Arkansas River.
As a published history academician, I have always tried to avoid legends and focus on facts. Facts, unfortunately, often contradict more popular legends.
The official report to Gov. J.B.A. Robertson in 1921 stated the facts known then. After the adjutant general ordered national guardsmen from other cities to survey downtown Tulsa and 35 burned-out blocks in Greenwood, they found a total of 30 bodies. Twenty were black victims; 10 were white. A two-to-one ratio does not reflect a massacre but rather a battle between two armed mobs. It was quelled only by the arrival by train of national guardsmen from Muskogee, Oklahoma City, Bartlesville and other communities.
What happens then if mass graves are not found? Will the "massacre" legend still be perpetuated by the Tulsa World, public school teachers and hack writers, or will history fall back on what happened, not what some want to have happened for their own purposes?
Editor's note: Ed Wheeler, a retired Oklahoma National Guard brigadier general and Tulsa Community College instructor, is the author of "Profile of a Race Riot," in Impact Magazine in 1971, the first serious contemporary look at the events of May 29 to June 1, 1921.
