Jesus was a revolutionary, an activist who challenged social norms. He embraced the poor, the sinner, the immigrant and the heathen.
Jesus had no race, color or gender test. He railed against injustice, corruption and greed while preaching love and acceptance.
If Jesus came to many of our churches today he would no doubt be labeled a socialist and a liberal and counseled as to the proper path of redemption.
The refugees coming to our southern border are primarily Christians. What would Jesus think of a nation that jails his followers for legally seeking asylum from violence and starvation?
As a child, I sang “Jesus loves the little children, all the little children of the world. Red, brown, yellow, black or white, they are precious in his sight.”
In this America, they are used as political pawns, separated from family, put in cages, refused loving care and left to cry: cold, alone, hungry and afraid.
Our planet is being polluted and destroyed for political and financial gain. We are seeing an increase in hate crimes, misogyny, judgment and vengeance.
Yet good Christians are supporting policies and politicians that make this possible because “the economy is good.”
Is this what Christianity has become? Whatever happened to “What would Jesus do?”
If we are to heal this broken world, we need a return personally and politically to ethics and morals and to the values written by Paul in 1 Corinthians 13:13: “Faith, hope, and love; but the greatest of these is love.”
