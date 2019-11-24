There is a misunderstanding about pets at shelters. Many believe these pets are rejects or untrainable, but this is not true.
I live in an area with many well-aged people. In my neighborhood, six dogs lost their homes due to an owner's illness, extended hospital stay, death or a move where pets are not allowed.
These were pampered members of a family and long-time loyal companions.
Fortunately, several of these fur babies were rescued by family and friends. One came to live with me, but many are not so fortunate.
During illness and bereavement, the family doesn’t think clearly. If they are from out-of-town, they don’t have a clue what to do with the animals.
This was the case with Baby, a terrier mix who happened to be friends with my shepherd, Jake. She was on her way back to the shelter, where her life began, when we intervened. She became a member of our family.
As we approach the holidays, many children will ask for puppies and kittens. Please shop at the shelters.
The Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter offers free training classes with adoptions. These are helpful to teach owners a thing or two about dogs. That’s where I found my Belgian Shepherd seven years ago.
I pray everyone could find their Jake.
The best advice I can offer with pet adoption: Do it when you have several days off work so you and the pet will have time to bond. Take the children with you to training.
Good, consistent training with much praise creates a well-behaved pet!
