I am waiting for the million or so President Donald Trump supporters to show up.
Maybe the no-shows didn't come to the festivities because of fake news, that might be a possibility. Nope, that can't be, could it?
Maybe people are starting to see what is really going on. And could it be supporters are no longer the supporters he thinks he has?
Who foots the bill for all the festivities for the Tulsa appearance? We all know that answer — for maybe at most 15,000 Trumpers. And let's not forget there were positive cases with some of the front people. But there again, it's fake news.
Eric Johnson, Tulsa
FEATURED VIDEO