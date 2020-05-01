According to the latest issue of "The Week" magazine, the Joint Committee On Taxation found that Senate Republicans placed a provision in the relief legislation that allowed 82% of the benefits of the changes made by this provision go to 43,000 taxpayers earning more than $1 million annually and giving them a $1.6 million tax break.
This is happening while Americans earning less than $100,000 will get only 3% of the benefits.
I wonder how many people in Oklahoma are earning under $100,000 and how many over $1 million. These Oklahomans are represented by Sen. Jim. Inhofe.
This begs the question, who does Inhofe really represent? Remember this in November when election time comes around.
