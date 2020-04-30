Politicians who blame the World Health Organization for the screeching halt of our economy should not throw stones in glass houses.
Washington knew of the disease for a month before suspending flights from China. The WHO warned on Jan. 5 about "44 patients with pneumonia of unknown etiology,” of which some were “vendors in the Huanan Seafood market.”
Washington was free to make its own choices in response.
While the president points fingers, other politicians have capitalized on this opportunity to embarrass themselves, too.
Three days after an NBA player tested positive for COVID-19 in Oklahoma City, Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted a photo with his family at an Oklahoma City restaurant commenting it was “packed.”
Sen. Jim Inhofe made headlines for the questionable sale of nearly $500,000 of stock right before the market crashed.
The lines of communication must remain open when exigent circumstances require international coordination, even with a conniving Third World regime like the Communist Party of China.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom is an African politician who has dealt with authoritarians throughout his career. He understands that he must keep friends close and enemies closer.
Republicans who call for his resignation are either too insulated by American democracy to understand how the outside world operates or too fearful for their own political careers to contradict our antagonistic president in an election year.
I doubt their wisdom and sincerity.
Arya Azma, Norman
