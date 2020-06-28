I was sent an invitation to see our president.
The spread of the virus ranks highly as why I didn't go. I despise parking anywhere near the BOK Center, and it was quite hot. The chance of massive protesting caused me ultimately to decide that sitting comfortably at home with total command on my remote control would be the best decision. That's four very good reasons why I stayed home.
I cheered for President Trump. I want a stronger military. I want tougher border control. I want more, higher paying jobs. I want lower taxes and less government — all things this president has promised. Just the thought of being taxed to death by the ultra progressives is enough for me to know how I will vote in 2020.
