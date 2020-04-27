Walk, run or surf - but don't sunbathe on Florida beaches

I tell my grandkids (remotely) that I wear in mask in public because it looks so cool.

The real reason is that I have not been tested, and it's possible to spread the COVID-19 virus without showing symptoms.

I don't want to kill somebody by not knowing if I'm a silent spreader.

While I'm at risk for serious complications, I could not stand knowing I put somebody else in jeopardy. My casual observation suggests that many folks don't seem to agree.

Samuel Harris, Tulsa

