I tell my grandkids (remotely) that I wear in mask in public because it looks so cool.
The real reason is that I have not been tested, and it's possible to spread the COVID-19 virus without showing symptoms.
I don't want to kill somebody by not knowing if I'm a silent spreader.
While I'm at risk for serious complications, I could not stand knowing I put somebody else in jeopardy. My casual observation suggests that many folks don't seem to agree.
Samuel Harris, Tulsa
