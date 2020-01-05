Democrats don’t expect the Senate to convict on impeachment — never did. But that was never the point.
The point is that one of our branches of government has to take a stand: attempted bribery, using U.S. money — our money — and foreign policy as the payoff for personal political gain is not OK. Bribery, even attempted bribery, is a crime, not an acceptable standard of behavior.
Would we stay quiet if our kid stole money to bribe teachers? Say nothing and theft becomes acceptable, the new standard for behavior, what we can hereafter expect from our kids. That’s exactly the point here.
Our nation has this problem because congressional Republicans are too concerned with their own political futures to risk speaking out or voting against something they know is wrong. Each Republican who stays mute is trading integrity, the integrity our nation relies on, for hope of political gain or fear of political loss.
By choosing to do nothing, Republicans are complicit in lowering the standards of acceptable political and personal norms of behavior for our entire country. If the new standard for acceptable political behavior includes bribery for personal political gain, and using our foreign policy to pay off the bribe, then our country becomes just another (insert the corrupt nation of your choice…).
Remind your Republican Congressional representatives that bribery is still illegal. It won’t change their votes, but we’ll all know their motive, and that’ll inform our next votes.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video