Mayor G.T. Bynum, I respect you and believe you have led Tulsa well throughout the COVID-19 era. But I am very confused when your words and actions are in conflict. Your quote in the Tulsa World is clear: “How many people do I see wearing a mask in a store? If you’re like me maybe 10-20% of people... If Tulsans are not willing to take that kind of responsibility to protect one another, then don’t be surprised when you see the numbers increase.”
But then I see you without a mask at the airport meeting President Donald Trump. What am I and others to think? Don’t get me wrong, I applaud you for meeting the president. It is only appropriate for a mayor to greet a visiting president to your city. It shows good manners and respect for office if nothing else. But no mask? Where is the responsibility?
Louis Coleman, Tulsa
