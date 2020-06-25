I’m responding to Elaine Egbert’s letter printed in the Tulsa World on June 13 ("Voting in pandemic"). I commend her on providing good guidance about voting in person. But I don’t think all voters who choose to vote by absentee ballot think “going to vote during the pandemic will be difficult.”
For many of those voters, the issue is safety, not the level of difficulty. The June 30 primary election process includes an option for attaching a copy of one of several forms of identification to an absentee ballot so the voter doesn’t have to leave home to vote. To find reliable information about the process, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board OKVoterPortal page or check out okvoterguide.com.
Editor's Note: Lynn Staggs is president of the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa.
