Our state is once again lagging behind on vital legislation.
Oklahoma is one of just five states that does not regulate the private possession of wild animals like lions, tigers and bears.
As other states take steps to prohibit this practice, owners and breeders of these dangerous animals are relocating to Oklahoma, seeking freedom from oversight.
This makes our state a more dangerous place.
Without any data kept on the location and the number of these animals, everyone from private citizens to law enforcement to domestic animals, including livestock and pets, are at risk.
These dangerous wild animals do not belong in our counties. And, with our extreme weather, including floods and tornados, it is only a matter of time until an escape causes the death or serious injury of citizens or first responders.
This is why I am urging legislators to support House Bill 3604, the Dangerous Wild Animals in Captivity Act.
Editor's note: HB 3604 failed to meet a legislative deadline and is dead for the year.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO