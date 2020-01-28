The big question of the day is not so much did the Russians influence the election or did President Donald Trump withhold arms to Ukraine unless it investigated a political rival. The question is whether we care about the truth anymore, and if it’s OK for our elected congressional representatives to stand by political affiliations over the Constitution they swore to protect.
In a democracy, good clean elections are paramount. Democracies that have compromised elections will soon fall.
In 2016, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes. If Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan would have gone for Clinton, she would have won the presidency.
If less than 80,000 people in those three states would have voted Democrat instead of for Trump, Clinton would have the electoral count. That’s 80,000 out of over 130 million votes cast, less than one-tenth of 1%.
Of course Russian meddling in the election could have influenced that much.
Among the deepest concerns of our Founding Fathers was foreign influence in our elections. That is why it is in violation of the Constitution. According to the Mueller report, 10 different times Trump’s children and cronies met with Russian operatives.
If our elected officials, U.S. Reps. Markwayne Mullin, Frank Lucas and Tom Cole along with Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford can’t find the backbone to vote with the Constitution to impeach and remove the most corrupt president in U.S. history, then this year we need to remove Trump and these congressmen in the election.
Our democracy depends on it.
Lawrence Kemper, Monkey Island
