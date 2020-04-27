My family and I are so saddened to hear of the closing of the Village Inn on 71st Street and Memorial Drive.
That has been our Sunday go-to breakfast spot for many years, and it just seems impossible that we won't be able to enjoy their great food and service anymore.
My mom is 95, and my sister is in a wheelchair. It was difficult getting them in and out, but someone in the staff would always open the door for us and lend a hand.
Sommer, Ken, the wait crew, the wonderful cooks and others, we'll never forget you guys.
Nancy McCafferty, Tulsa
