I enjoy reading Will Rogers’ quotes published daily in the Tulsa World. However, I take strong exception to the inferences from his quote published on April 3.
The quote denigrated successful business people and indicated a person can’t get money without taking it from somebody.
In a successful market economy characterized by healthy competition and a fair playing field, businesses offer goods and services. Customers have an opportunity to voluntarily exchange their money for the goods and services. At the end of the transaction, all parties involved should be happier.
If it isn't favorable for all involved, the businesses are forced to adjust their prices or enhance the value of the product or service they provide. Otherwise, they will lose customers and, ultimately, go out of business.
The exchange of money for goods and services with favorable outcomes for all involved is the fundamental basis of free enterprise.
With all due respect to Will Rogers, the implication that businesses are “taking” money and that there is a winner and loser when a business person is successful is not a fitting description of free enterprise.
Roger Ramseyer, Broken Arrow
Editor's Note: The quote from Will Rogers published on A2 was, "A man can make a million over night and he is on every page in the morning. But it never tells you who give up the million he got. You can't get money without taking it from somebody," June 1, 1930.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.