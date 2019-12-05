The flamingos at the zoo are my favorite stop. The pink birds stand about on one leg, silently, beaks and heads buried in their back feathers, barely moving, occasionally paying attention only with their beaks to some disturbance in their feathers.
Then a noise wakes one bird up who starts squawking, and in a moment a few are squawking. Then they are all squawking.
The cacophony lasts a few minutes and then they quiet down one by one, burying head back onto feathers and back to their one-legged postures until the inevitable next noise.
Another school shooting happened.
We will all wake up, start squawking furiously that it's time to do something, and that this is the time that will change everything and that we've finally turned the corner.
In a few weeks, the furor dies down, and we all go back to our usual posture of thinking about something else. The squawking will stop — until the next noise wakes us up.
We are just pink flamingos
Stanley Schwartz, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video