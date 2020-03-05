Nobody wants to be just be a statistic, but when it comes to heart disease, it’s a harsh reality for one in five women.
Across the U.S., heart disease kills one woman every 80 seconds, and in Oklahoma, about 15 women a day, according to the American Heart Association.
Heart disease has been the leading cause of death in women for years, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Despite these facts, the attention, research and awareness surrounding heart disease in women continues to fall short.
Cardiovascular research is most often performed in men, which creates a gap in applicability for women, seeing as females can respond differently to medications.
As women, the best way to combat this reality is to be our own advocates. Prevention starts with knowing your numbers: cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body-mass-index, and taking the proper steps to reduce your risk, like increasing physical activity, eating a healthy diet and monitoring your blood pressure.
Lastly, be sure to prioritize your annual exam, and talk to your doctor about any signs or symptoms you are experiencing, especially if you have a family history.
As American Heart Month draws to a close, remember that one month is not enough time to think about the No. 1 killer of women.
Together, we can reduce heart disease by owning our personal health and advocating for the health of every woman 365 days a year.
Heather H. Cha, M.D. Tulsa
Editor's Note: Heather H. Cha is a Tulsa cardiologist.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video