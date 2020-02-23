Woody Guthrie was the biggest no-talent person to ever force his way onto a stage. Just listen to his voice: flat, expressionless, monotone, uninspired, talentless and so on.
His movements and facial expressions are the same. He proves the P.T. Barnum adage "You can fool some of the people all of the time and all of the people some of the time …"
I will be overjoyed when the Tulsa World quits this seemingly endless series of articles about him ("'This Land is Your Land' turning 80: The story behind the song," Feb. 16).
How did we get burdened with some sort of Woody Guthrie collection anyway?
Editor's Note: It was President Abraham Lincoln who said, "You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time." The archives of Oklahoma native Woody Guthrie were purchased by the George Kaiser Family Foundation in 2011. Its research center hosts an annual symposium, festival and national award that has been given to songwriters including Pete Seeger, John Mellencamp, Chuck D and Kris Kristofferson.
