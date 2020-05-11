Thanks to the doctors and medical staff who continue to show us that all people are affected by this virus.
We need your help. All people need to hear encouraging words.
Many of us are reading from the book of Revelations 21:3-4, "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”
Stay safe.
Ron Martin, Tulsa
