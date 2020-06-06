Oklahoma is beginning Phase 3 of its reopening plan: Unrestricted staffing of worksites.
I cannot emphasize enough how crucial it is that the thousands of workers going back to work do so with proper protective equipment.
As Oklahoma’s numbers for positive COVID-19 cases rise day to day, working families have a difficult decision to make: Risk losing a paycheck or risk infecting themselves and their loved ones?
Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the Oklahoma AFL-CIO has called on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue an emergency temporary standard to protect all workers from infectious diseases with little response.
Time and time again, OSHA and the Department of Labor have said there is enough guidance out there for workers already. But we know guidance is not enforceable.
Many essential Oklahoma workers have been exposed to the novel coronavirus while on the job and, unfortunately, some have died.
Perhaps to prevent future loss of life, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services should establish a hotline for workers to report unsafe working conditions.
If Oklahoma's workers aren’t safe, no one is safe. During this time of pandemic and economic crash, it is our responsibility to ensure everyone is properly protected.
Our workers need a hand up, not a handout.
Editor note: Jimmy Curry is president/secretary-treasurer of the Oklahoma AFL-CIO
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video