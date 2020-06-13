During the last week of April before the Phase 1 lifting of restrictions kicked in, I noticed that all of the customers in three stores (Braum's, QuikTrip and Subway) were wearing masks, but none of the employees were.
I asked the managers in the stores why employees weren't wearing masks. The standard reply was that management did not require them to wear masks.
To which I replied, "You should be protecting your customers and wear them anyway."
It was very disappointing, especially because Braum's and QuikTrip are Oklahoma-owned corporations.
From my limited observations as a senior citizen, probably over 90% of Tulsa citizens practiced social distancing with masks and should be commended.
