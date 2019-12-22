While the World has recently begun to provide some factual information on tribal gaming compacts with the state, it has been remiss in failing to report the massive scale of tribal gaming revenues and the significant differences in revenue among the tribes.
First, the scale of tribal gaming revenue: The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Summary of the 2016 Annual Impact Report states that tribal gaming income that year was $4.75 billion. (I doubt that OIGA has published such revealing data since or will do so in the future).
For comparison, in that same year the entire Oklahoma state budget was $7.14 billion.
Given that five tribes paid more than 75% of exclusivity fees to the state in 2018, using 2010 census figures of resident tribal members in Oklahoma, the gaming revenue of the Chickasaw tribe alone comes to at least $50,000 to $75,000 per tribal member!
No wonder its governor is, to quote the World, “one of the most influential figures in all of Oklahoma politics.” And guess which tribes are funding the massive public relations effort and enlisting the endorsements from those showered with their largesse?
Casinos are neither charities nor governments; they are business monopolies protected by the state, massively enriching five or six tribes representing less than 5% of the state’s population.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video