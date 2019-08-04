I have been a resident of northwest Tulsa since 1983. During that time, several national grocery chains have operated on the north side.
Food Lion grocer operated at the corner of Pine Street and Union Avenue.
Safeway was located in the shopping center at Edison Street and Gilcrease Museum Road.
Several grocery stores have been in the strip mall at Harvard Avenue and Pine Street.
Skaggs, then Albertsons, was at the Peoria Avenue and Pine Street strip mall. Several other grocery stores moved into that space after those left.
Now another grocery store is planned for that same location.
So is it racially biased to ask the question "Will it last?" as the Tulsa World editorial expressed?
Guest columnist Nehemiah D. Frank seems to think so ("Tulsa World's reaction to a planned north Tulsa grocery store is 'rooted in the implicit and racial bias' of the editorial board," July 27).
Shouldn't the question be asked: Why can't grocery stores be successful on the north side of Tulsa?
